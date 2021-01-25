Wolf Creek Pass to close Tuesday morning for several hours: Winter maintenance ops required due to weekend storm

CDOT will perform winter maintenance operations on U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass tomorrow morning, Tues., Jan. 26, beginning at 5:30 a.m. Work will take place on the west side of Wolf Creek Pass.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Travelers will encounter a very lengthy delay that will last for several hours. Motorists are urged to allow for extra travel time Saturday morning. Skiers heading to the Wolf Creek Ski Area should plan accordingly.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at the chain up station at Treasure Falls, MP 157.

Westbound traffic will be stopped at the top of Wolf Creek Pass near the ski area, MP 167.

Please be aware the two-hour delay may be extended should unusual circumstances arise.