Wolf Creek Pass reopens following fatal accident

By Randi Pierce, Staff Writer

U.S. 160 on Wolf Creek Pass reopened at approximately 7:20 p.m. following a fatal accident at the overlook earlier today.

The two-car accident closed Wolf Creek Pass between mile posts 160 and 162 at 4:38 p.m., said Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol.

The accident, which occurred at mile post 160, was called in at 4:07 p.m., Cutler reported.

Cutler reported one confirmed fatality, a 39-year-old male out of Texas.

Both vehicles involved were out of Texas, he explained.

Additional information is not currently available.

This story was posted on March 15, 2018.