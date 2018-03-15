Wolf Creek Pass reopens following fatal accident

- News
U.S. 160 on Wolf Creek Pass reopened at approximately 7:20 p.m. following a fatal accident at the overlook earlier today.
The two-car accident closed Wolf Creek Pass between mile posts 160 and 162 at 4:38 p.m., said Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol.
The accident, which occurred at mile post 160, was called in at 4:07 p.m., Cutler reported.
Cutler reported one confirmed fatality, a 39-year-old male out of Texas.
Both vehicles involved were out of Texas, he explained.
Additional information is not currently available.
