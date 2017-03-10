Wolf Creek Christian Writers Network to host workshop on ‘The Art of Writing Script’

By Betty Slade

Special to The PREVIEW

Wolf Creek Christian Writers Network (WCCWN) will host an all-day workshop on screenwriting titled “The Art of Writing Script.”

It will be a continuation of Part 1 of “The Basics of Screenplay Writing.” C. Neal Johnson, Ph.D., JD, will use a favorite movie to teach script writing.

The event will be held on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CrossRoads Community Room, located at 1044 Park Ave. The cost is $15.

Johnson, a professor of business and management at Hope International University, Fullerton, Calif., now lives in Pagosa Springs. He still teaches online for a Christian university in Fullerton.

Since an early age, Johnson, like many of us, has had a driving passion for and fascination with the movies. He has educated himself on the realities and demands of the film industry through numerous workshops, film festivals, conferences and symposia, including the Sundance Film Institute in Park City, Utah, where he studied under director and screenwriter Oliver Stone (“Platoon,” “JFK,” “Midnight Express” [which won an Academy Award], “Scarface” and “Born on the Fourth of July.”)

Johnson has written several screenplays with his writing partner, Toni Haas (it is definitely a collaborative art form). They have won top regional honors on their scripts and are currently finishing a compelling script on the human and faith struggles of a Navy chaplain in the midst of the Vietnam War.

For further details about the Saturday meeting, contact betty@bettyslade.com or visit the WCCWN website http://www.wolfcreekwriters.com/. Bring your lunch. Coffee and snacks will be provided. We will break one hour for lunch.

