Wish Upon a StarLab Book Fair door decorating contest

Each classroom at Pagosa Springs Elementary School has decorated its door for the contest that accompanies the Wish Upon a StarLab Book Fair. Tessie Garcia decorated the Kobe Bryant-themed door for Kain Lucero’s second-grade classroom. Voting to choose the top three designs will be held during the Stars of Fine Arts Family Night on March 11.
