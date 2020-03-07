Wish Upon a StarLab Book Fair door decorating contest

Photos courtesy Lisa Scott

Each classroom at Pagosa Springs Elementary School has decorated its door for the contest that accompanies the Wish Upon a StarLab Book Fair. Tessie Garcia decorated the Kobe Bryant-themed door for Kain Lucero’s second-grade classroom. Voting to choose the top three designs will be held during the Stars of Fine Arts Family Night on March 11.

This story was posted on March 7, 2020.