'Wish Upon a StarLab Book Fair!' coming to elementary school

By Lisa Scott

The “Wish Upon a StarLab Book Fair!” is coming March 2-13 during school hours and parent/teacher conferences to the Pagosa Springs Elementary School library.

The community, parents, families and teachers are invited to attend this Scholastic Book Fair and participate in activities that accompany the StarLab theme, which are all geared to instill the love of books and reading.

The enthusiasm is building and the wall in the central hallway has been decorated with the theme of the night sky and constellations. Parent/teacher conferences are March 2, 3 and 4, and the book fair will be open during these hours for the convenience of families.

The Partners In Education Committee (PIE) and art teacher Kelly Lewis have organized a Stars of Fine Arts Night for students and families to be held Wednesday, March 11, from 5 to 7 pm. Artwork from all students will be displayed and music performances will be presented throughout the evening. All classes will have items for auction. A delicious homemade dinner will be served in the cafeteria. All families are invited to the school for an evening full of fun, entertainment and companionship with other families.

The book fair serves several purposes for the school. First, it’s a great way to inspire children to read by introducing new literature and highlighting existing books that kids love. Second, it is an opportunity for students and their families to engage in an all-school activity and create camaraderie around education. Finally, it is a fundraiser, as proceeds from book fairs are used for reading and educational improvements that are not funded through the school district budget. This year, proceeds will go toward the fundraising initiative to purchase a portable StarLab for the school district.

The StarLab is a mobile planetarium that has a 360-degree spherical projection tool to project the solar system, constellations and the composition of the universe onto the ceiling of the balloon-like unit that students sit inside. This is a very powerful way to bring the understanding of astronomy to students without leaving campus.

The community is invited to attend the book fair as a shopper or volunteer as the event is hosted in the school library and staffed by volunteers. For more questions or to volunteer, contact Aubrie Limebrook at (808) 721-6876.

