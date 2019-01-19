WinterFest activities are snow much fun

With more snow on the ground this year than last year, the 2019 WinterFest theme seems to be appropriately chosen with “Snow Much Fun” as the tagline.

This year’s activities are plentiful. The Chamber’s Annual Gala was moved back a week to coincide with these annual festivities. The gala will be held at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Friday evening, Jan. 25, beginning at 6 p.m.

Attendees will be entertained by the snowman decorations accentuating the Snow Much Fun theme. A full dinner buffet will be offered and entertainment will be provided by the Taylor Brandon Band after the Community Awards. The winners for Citizen, Volunteer, Small Business and Non-Profit categories will be announced, including some community improvement awards. Tickets for the event are $40 and may be purchased online at www.pagosachamber.com. You do not need to be a Chamber member to attend. Come out and celebrate the award nominees and enjoy the food and entertainment.

Saturday and Sunday mornings will kick off with the hot air balloon mass ascensions. Both ascensions this year will take place on the west side of town. This launching pattern is new this year. With the snowy conditions — not a bad thing — safety of the balloons and participants is the first priority. With more available launch and landing space on the west side of town, the ascensions for both days were relocated to this part of Pagosa Springs. A morning launch meeting will be held at The Choke Cherry Tree on both days at 7 a.m. The balloons should start inflating at approximately 8 a.m., weather permitting. Please be aware that this event is contingent upon the weather.

After the balloon launch on Saturday, myriad events continue, beginning with a Fat Tire Bike Race originating at Yamaguchi Park at 8 a.m. Those delicious crepes will be available again this year and the race will consist of a kids race, 6K and 16K distances. All proceeds will benefit the DUST2 Youth Cycling Team. There will be a “Learn to Cross-Country Ski” hosted by the Pagosa Nordic Club also on Saturday, with the location still to be determined.

Beginning at about 12:30 p.m., hardy souls will brave the frigid waters of the San Juan River to raise money for their favorite nonprofit agency in the annual Penguin Plunge. Reward these sturdy volunteers with a donation to representative agencies who have chosen to float down the San Juan River, which at this time of year averages about 30 degrees. Spectators can view the plunge over “Davey’s Wave” from the Riverwalk. The parking lot of the Visitor Center is reserved for the plungers, their support teams and emergency services.

Following the plunge, stay downtown and walk up to Reservoir Hill to enjoy the crazy antics of the “Sledz on Rez” sled race, this year hosted by the Build Pagosa group. Participants will sled down a course on Reservoir Hill in homemade sleds. Tubes, skis, snowboards, plastic sleds or other such “sledding” material will not be allowed as a stand-alone sled, but must be incorporated into the homemade sled. There will be prizes such as best decorated sled, fastest time, best crash and other well-deserved awards.

Sunday will see the hot air balloon mass ascension again beginning at about 8 a.m. The Pagosa Nordic Club will host the annual BB Gun Biathlon beginning at about 10 a.m. The location of this exciting cross country/target accuracy race is still to be determined.

Registration and more information about all of these events are on the Chamber’s website, www.pagosachamber.com, under the WinterFest poster on the home page. Click on this graphic and then follow the next link to the full page of activities and choose the one you would like to register for or obtain more information on.

The weather this year is certainly supporting winter activities and all of the events during WinterFest weekend. Make sure you bring an extra pair of dancing shoes to Friday night’s gala and then dress warmly while attending all of the other activities throughout the weekend. Photographic opportunities will abound at the balloon ascensions with the snow-capped mountains and frozen lakes creating a stunning backdrop. Don’t miss this opportunity to capture an iconic Pagosa vista.

Questions can also be directed to the Chamber office at 264-2360. Just remember, WinterFest is going to be Snow Much Fun this year.

Membership news

We have quite a few renewals again this week to kick off the 2019 season. We welcome back renewing members Galles Properties, Bookends, Mountain West Insurance, Raymond Rent-a-Nerd, Riff Raff on the Rio, Harms/Photographic Associates, Sky Ute Casino, Southwest Garage Doors, Adobe Abodes, Blue Mountain Accounting, Bayfield Gardens and Elk Peaks Consulting Group. Our nonprofit agencies renewing are St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church and Archuleta Seniors Inc.

