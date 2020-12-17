Winter Wonderland

Pagosa Springs and the surrounding San Juan Mountains are pictured Sunday morning following a storm that dumped just shy of 10 inches of snow on the community Dec. 11-14. Wolf Creek Ski Area reported an additional 30 inches of snow from the storm. The ski area has a 72-inch summit depth and has had 129 inches of snow so far this season. More snow is in the forecast for tomorrow and there is a chance of snow next week.