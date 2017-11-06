Winter weather advisory in effect

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
According the to the National Weather service, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. today to 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Moderate to heavy snow is expected at times in the San Juan mountains of southwest Colorado above 9,500
feet. Roadways will be wet to snow packed.
The heaviest snow is expected near and above 9,500 feet though snow will be falling below that level at times, especially during the overnight hours. The expected storm total will be in the 5 to 10 inch range above 9,500 feet with some westerly slopes above 10,000 feet seeing amounts over a foot by Wednesday morning.
Southwest winds will be gusting at 35 to 45 mph above 10,000 feet creating areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Visibility will often be reduced to under a half mile at times tonight.
A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow and/or blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility. Use caution while driving.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Updates, Weather