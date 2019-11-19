Winter storm warning in effect starting at 11 p.m.

Heavy snow is expected above 8,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches with local amounts up to 30 inches for the Southwest San Juan Mountains and Northwest San Juan Mountains.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible, especially over the high mountain passes. Expect hazardous winter driving conditions on all roads and very poor visibility in blowing snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.