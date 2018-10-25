Winter Outlook favors warmer temperatures for much of U.S.

Special to The SUN

A mild winter could be in store for much of the United States this winter, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. In the U.S. Winter Outlook for December through February, above-average temperatures are most likely across the northern and western U.S., Alaska and Hawaii.

