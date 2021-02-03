Winter maintenance ops required on east side of Wolf Creek Pass 

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Closure to begin at 6:30 a.m., Thursday morning, Feb. 4
CDOT will perform winter maintenance operations on the east side of US 160 Wolf Creek Pass tomorrow morning, Thurs., Feb. 4, beginning at 6:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC IMPACTS
Travelers will encounter a lengthy delay that may last for 1 to 2 hours. Motorists are urged to allow for extra travel time. Skiers traveling westbound (from South Fork) to the Wolf Creek Ski Area should plan accordingly. Eastbound traffic will be able to access the ski area.
Westbound traffic will be stopped near Pass Creek Lake, 4 miles east of the ski area, MP 172.
Eastbound traffic will be stopped just east of the ski area, MP 167.7.
Please be aware the delay may be extended should unusual circumstances arise.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org
Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts
See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html
Check avalanche conditions at CAIC: www.avalanche.state.co.us