Winter Games support fitness for students

By Alison Beach

Pagosa Peak Open School

Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) students are competing in the school’s third annual fitness challenge fundraiser called PPOS Winter Games.

This virtual fundraiser combines donations through an online fundraising website (Get Movin Fund Hub) and outdoor winter activities that count toward Winter Fitness Minutes. Donations sponsor the student’s winter fitness activities.

From Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, PPOS students can accumulate Winter Fitness Minutes at school, at home or out in Pagosa Country. Activities can include skiing, sledding, snow sculpting, snowboarding, horseback riding, winter versions of games like soccer, capture the flag, ice skating, etc. There are so many fun activities PPOS students can engage in.

The student who accumulates the most Winter Fitness Minutes during the PPOS Winter Games will get their name engraved on a handmade perpetual plaque that will hang in the school. They will earn a medal, too.

This fundraiser was conceived to engage in-person and distance students while encouraging all students to get out and enjoy the beauty of Pagosa Country. We believe that staying connected is essential to cultivating our culture in this time of social distancing and want to make sure every student can participate in the PPOS Winter Games.

Funds raised from the PPOS Winter Games will go toward the school’s Capital Campaign for building improvements and renovations.