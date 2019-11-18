‘Willy Wonka the Musical’ just around the corner

Special to The PREVIEW

“Willy Wonka the Musical,” a show for all ages, opens in a week, and runs for four shows only, Nov. 21-24 on Curtain’s Up Pagosa’s (CUP) home stage at Pagosa Springs High School.

The huge and happy cast of CUP’s “Willy Wonka” is in final rehearsals of this fun and funky musical.

Cast as Oompa-Loompas, townspeople, squirrels and other quirky characters are: Tamsen Todd, Alanis Sanchez, Robin Davis, Sienna Rose, Caroline Smith, Joni Bussoli, Raygan Porter, Jenna Jenkins, Reese Jenkins, Isabela Forster, Kaylee Hensle, Riley Perrie, Matthew Happ, Faith Domingo, Hope Domingo, Eman Domingo, Kirra Noir, Anneka Slead, Charity Domingo, Andrea Mackey, Angie Mackey, Ella Martinez, Cheyenne Todd, Heather Simpson, Leela Simpson, Carissa McSwain, Emma Happ, Elise Yeager, Avonlea Thomas, Chloe Scholer, Maya Nasralla, Maverick Webb, Karissa Foster, Mila Miller, Sophie Martinez, Grace Thompson, Grace Kiker and Alyssa Martinez.

CUP is Pagosa’s community theater and is in celebration of 30 years of professional-level productions, live music in the pit, mentorships and support of the performing arts in our schools.

Tickets will be available at the door. Come on out and step into a world of imagination with our beautiful show.

