Williams Creek Reservoir road closed temporarily

By Brandon Caley

Special to The SUN

Williams Creek Road (640) and McManus Road (633) will be closed to wheeled motorized vehicles for the next several weeks due to damage that occurred as a result of recent storms.

Those seeking to access Williams Creek Reservoir will need to walk, ski or snowshoe (depending on conditions) approximately 1.5 miles to the lake from the closure point near the intersection of Piedra Road (631); snowmobiling to the lake, while permissible, may not be possible due to inadequate snow cover on the road.

For updates and/or questions, please contact the Pagosa Ranger District at 264-2268.

