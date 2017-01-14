William (Rex) Wallace Shurtleff

- News
Longtime resident of Pagosa Springs, Dr. William (Rex) Shurtleff, passed away at his home on Sunday, Jan. 8. Rex was born on Feb. 6, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio. His father was in the military, so Rex grew up as a military brat and lived in many countries around the world. His family finally settled in Albuquerque when Rex was 17 and he spent a large part of his life there. He graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Ph.D. in engineering and worked for Sandia Laboratory for 35 years in scientific research and development. He spent two years at AIMS, OH as the founder and director of the Aging Aircraft Program for the FAA.
His love of the outdoors was what brought him to Pagosa Springs, where he has lived for the past 27 years. He was an avid cross-country skier, backpacker, and road and mountain biker. He was a longtime volunteer at the animal humane society, Upper San Juan Search and Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service. He was also a founder and volunteer of the Chama Nordic Club.
Rex is survived by his wife, Ann; his four children: Tracy, Conrad, Lynne and Philip, and their spouses; and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Bradley.
A celebration of Rex’s life will be held at the Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Pagosa Springs Humane Society or your local animal humane society.
