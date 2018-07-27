Wildfire workshop set for this evening

Hooray for the rain. The precipitation events in the last couple of weeks have allowed us to breathe a little easier. And with a forecast of having a chance of rain every day for the next couple of weeks, it makes us feel a little safer about fire.

While the thunderstorms are also bringing lightning and new fire starts, the humidity is high and fires are easily controlled and put out. But are we still threatened by fire?

The answer is yes. Fires can strike at any time, in a variety of conditions, from a variety of causes. When the rains stop and we go back to dry conditions, the threat of fire is very imminent. This moisture is buying us a little time to get our homes and property prepared and our family planning done in the event of a wildfire.

You can learn how to prepare and plan for wildfire in a workshop being held this evening, July 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Extension office.

You will learn about defensible space, and how to prepare your family and animals for an evacuation. There will be opportunities to sign up for volunteering, too. Call the Extension office for more information.

It’s never too late until it’s too late.

Archuleta County Fair

The Archuleta County Fair will be Aug. 2-5.

Open classes are available for all Archuleta County residents. Admission costs $4 for adults and $2 for youth 12 and under. You can purchase wristbands $12 for adults and $6 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

All information can be found on the website at www.ArchuletaCountyFair.com.

CPR and first aid classes

CPR and first aid certification classes are offered monthly by the Colorado State University Extension office on the second Monday and Wednesday of each month from 6 to 10 pm. Anyone needing to receive or renew certification can register by calling the Extension office at 264-5931.

We will also attempt to schedule classes on additional dates with five or more registrations. Cost for the classes is $80 for combined CPR/first aid and $55 for CPR, first aid or recertification. The type of first aid information provided will vary by the needs of the audience.

