WIC program helps address food insecurity during COVID-19

By Jenny Howell

San Juan Basin Public Health

In challenging times like the one we are experiencing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program proves to be crucially important for the well-being of families.

WIC is a program of SJBPH with services available in La Plata, Archuleta and San Juan (Colorado) counties. WIC agencies across the state provide eligible families with debit cards to buy preselected healthy foods, nutrition and breastfeeding education, and referrals to other community resources for low-income mothers and children.

WIC has been a pillar of healthy food access for low-income families for over 40 years, a program offered at SJBPH for over 19 years. Over that time, the Colorado WIC program has evolved to include more food choices at the grocery store, telephone and online education options, remotely managed debit cards and the WIC Shopper App. The technological adaptations have allowed WIC to continue operating seamlessly during this time of social distancing, easily enrolling newly eligible mothers as well as families experiencing income reduction related to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Living in a rural community can be incredibly rewarding, but is not without costs. Food insecurity, defined as lack of access to enough food to meet one’s basic needs, is just one of the issues faced by some of the people SJBPH serves, along with others like transportation, access to health care and a lack of affordable housing. Not having enough food to eat is a concern for 12 percent of the residents in both Archuleta and La Plata counties. Poverty is the main reason people face the inability to access nutritious food.

With food insecurity as an issue for many families in our region, the COVID-19 outbreak has put more demands on families who may need additional support at this time. With many local residents experiencing job loss, having to care for out-of-school children at home and facing other constraints posed by the pandemic, accessing enough healthy food has become more challenging. The benefits of the WIC program during times like this can mean a lot to a family trying to keep food on the table.

WIC focuses on teaching proper nutrition habits early, starting in pregnancy and early childhood, and has been shown to improve nutrition and health for both mothers and children. This focus on childhood nutrition is particularly crucial now, as many families may be faced with a reduction of food supports from school and more challenges related to safe shopping with kids in tow.

Every family deserves healthy, affordable foods and WIC continues to decrease barriers families face in getting those foods to their table and proves to be a key support in maintaining the health and well-being for families who may be particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the WIC program, visit sjbpublichealth.org/wic. Mothers are eligible to participate in the WIC program if they are pregnant, breastfeeding and/or if they have a child under the age of 5. Fathers, foster parents and other caregivers are encouraged to participate in WIC, too.

Jenny Howell is the WIC program manager at San Juan Basin Public Health.