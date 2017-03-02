Who are we in the eyes of the Lord?

By Sharee Grazda

Special to The PREVIEW

The varied lives of people in my small town interest me; unfortunately, I don’t always know their story until they have died and their obituary appears in our newspaper. What they experienced, what they achieved, the love and admiration expressed by the writer of the tribute, often cause me to think, “I wish I had known that person,” or “I wish I had known that,” about someone I knew, but not completely.

Some tributes go on line after line, often into the next column.

They outline genealogy, education, military service, marriage, children, careers, travels, personal hobbies, all to help the reader understand and appreciate the life of the loved one. Often the litany is quite impressive, so much experienced and accomplished in a life of 80 or 90 years, or even in a life which has not spanned more than a few decades.

Then there are notices which simply say the birth, the death, the final plans for the handling of the body.

Those remind me of kings who reigned in the nations of Israel and Judah, and who are given this one-line obit: “He did right in the eyes of the Lord,” or “He did evil in the eyes of the Lord.”

What really counts as the final tally of our lives is this — who are we in the eyes of the Lord?

Did we do evil, or did we do right, in the eyes of the Lord?

My friend has an artistically talented sister. One year for my birthday I received from my friend a framed piece of original artwork her sister had done. It included the words, “Jesus loves me, this I know …”

What a very special gift. I was so appreciative both for the thought and the talent behind the creation.

Soon after, I read these verses, “When the Son of Man comes … he will separate the people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats … the sheep on his right and the goats on his left … Then the King will say to those on his right, “Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world.”

The goats, however, those not in a right relationship with God, he rejected, and sent away. Vigorous arguments and protestations, outlining their many efforts on his behalf, were to no avail.

When Jesus explained his reason for rejecting them, he said simply, and sadly I think, “I never knew you.”

Though I had read those verses dozens of times over the years, that time they hit me like a ton of bricks.

What if I am rejected? Will I profess, ‘But I read my Bible! I prayed! I took my grandchildren to Bible school!’?”

When Jesus returns there will be gladness and shouts of joy; there will be crying and gnashing of teeth. Suddenly I understood more clearly those words. The crying won’t be from those who rejected Jesus, had no interest in living his way; they made their choice, and have no expectation.

No. It will be from people who thought they had the truth, were living the way they should be living. People like me, perhaps.

People don’t mourn over not receiving a dividend in an investment account they never held; they knew the investment wasn’t made, so there is no expectation of a dividend. What is there to mourn? There may be regret, but certainly not mourning.

But if one diligently budgeted, deposited, planned and depended on the principal and growth to secure retirement, and at retirement were told the account had been wiped out, there would indeed be mourning. Why? Because there was expectation.

What words do we expect to have spoken of us, what words do we want to hear at resurrection and judgment?

Will we hear, “Come …” or will we hear “Depart …”?

It is God’s expressed desire that none should perish; so, if the rest is up to me, what is my part?

I will continue to read my Bible, with an open mind to understand. I will continue to pray, for wisdom and guidance and protection. I will continue to take my grandchildren to Bible school, for sound instruction and fellowship.

I will trust in the grace and mercy of a loving God who knows my “Please,” and “Thank you,” and “You are so awesome” thoughts.

There is now a companion piece for the artwork; it sits to the right of the original and reading from left to right, daily I see “Jesus loves me, this I know,” and then “Jesus knows me, this I pray.”

