‘When I Grow Up’ concert slated for Saturday

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is starting off its 30-year anniversary celebration with a special performance of its popular 2019 Concert Series, “When I Grow Up,” featuring Broadway tunes performed by veteran actors and vocalists from ages 8 to 28.

Featured singers include Dale Scrivener, Robert Neel and Kaitlen Smith, plus Anika Thomas, Antonia Bussoli and many more.

Proceeds benefit CUP’s work in the schools and community. There will be one performance only on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. in St. Patrick Episcopal Church’s beautiful space.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students at the door. Our concert cast members are excited and ready to share their music and hearts with you.

The show is produced and directed by Dale Johnson with music direction by Dale Scrivener and Robert Neel, with accompanists Joan Knab and Sally Neel.

