‘When I Grow Up’ concert set for Feb. 23

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Save the date: Curtains Up Pagosa is starting its 30th anniversary celebration with a fabulous Kid Koncert called “When I Grow Up” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23.

It is a concert of Broadway tunes for all ages, including songs from “Sound of Music,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Tarzan,” Les Miserables,” “Newsies,” “Wicked” and more. Our cast ranges in ages from 8 to 18, plus featured performers from the “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up “ gang of Dale Scrivener, Kaitlen Smith and Robert Neel.

Come celebrate music and the performing arts and Curtains Up Pagosa. The concert will be held at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, our longtime performing arts partner, with thanks to Doug and Sally Neel.

Tickets will be $15 for adults and $10 for students at the door.

