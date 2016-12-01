When a sparrow falls

By Hank Slikker

Special to The PREVIEW

Once upon a time, there was a young boy. He was no normal boy in the sense that we’re all accustomed to. He never took naps, he always ate whatever his parents put on his plate, he never cried, he always shared, he never hit, and he always said “thank you” and “please.”

But a most unusual thing about this boy was that he loved to make clay birds and make them live. With his paintbrush, he differentiated them with a variety of colors, gave them a name and a personal song, and blew into their beaks, whereupon they came alive. Then with joy he sent them out to fly in the sky and to sing their songs.

The story of this abnormal boy comes from an ancient tale of the boyhood of Jesus, written by an unknown author. While the story is fictitious, the author suggests a special personal bond that exists between the Creator and the creature — that He fashions them with his hands and brings them to life with his breath.

The picture this unknown author paints of the Creator reminded me of the God of the sparrow that Jesus speaks of. He tells us of the special personal bond that He has with His sparrows at all times, making sure they get their daily food, and that not one of them ever falls to the ground without Him seeing it.

This tale of Jesus’s boyhood turned up in my mind a few days ago when I came home and found a lifeless woodpecker laying on its back on my back porch. In sadness for it, I picked it up and spoke to it, telling it how sorry I was for its misfortune.

I had never seen a woodpecker so close and, as I held it, I marveled at its beauty and its Creator. It had a long, pointed beak and short, stubby legs with wide toes. Its head was dressed in a colored hood of brilliant deep ruby red that covered its neck down to its black-and-white-spotted wings that wrapped its body. I felt a family-like connection to the woodpecker and decided to give it a proper funeral.

My wife found a soft red cloth that matched its brilliant red hood, and we wrapped it and bound it with a decorative pin. Out in the backyard, I dug a small grave and gently laid it inside. Before we covered it, we stood over it for a moment and thanked its Maker for its life, and that we were able to offer a final service for His beautiful creature.

Woodpecker’s funeral left me with a new awareness of Jesus’ words about the woodpecker’s cousin, the not-so-resplendent sparrow. Jesus’s lesson to us is that if God sees His sparrows fall, how much more does He notice when one of us falls? He said, “You are of more value than many sparrows” (Matthew 10:31).

Writers’ group

You are invited to write for “A Matter of Faith.” Send your articles to betty@bettyslade.com.

If you want to learn more about writing, come and join the Wolf Creek Christian Writers Network Writers’ Critique Group on Monday mornings. For further details, email betty@bettyslade.com.

Visit our website at http://www.wolfcreekwriters.com/ or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wolfcreekchristianwritersnetwork/.

Follow these topics: A Matter of Faith, Lifestyle, Religion