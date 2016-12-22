What’s Cookin’

Whole Wheat Apple Coffee Cake

Recipe courtesy: Colorado Department of Agriculture and Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C.

Coffee Cake:

3 apples, Fuji or Gala, cored, peeled and diced

2 1/4 cups whole wheat flour, unbromated

1 3/4 cups dark brown sugar, packed

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup toasted pecans, medium chop

1 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 extra large egg

1 1/4 cup sour cream

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray and flour a 10-inch medium weight Bundt pan. With a fork or pastry cutter, work half of the flour, brown sugar and butter in a large bowl until crumbled.

Stir in the toasted nuts, and divide the mixture in half. Use the first half and press into the Bundt pan and form a streusel-like topping. Into the remaining half of the crumb mixture stir in the baking soda, cinnamon and salt until well mixed. Add the egg, sour cream and vanilla and mix until fully combined and smooth. Add the remaining whole wheat flour and stir until combined, then gently fold in the diced apples.

Pour over the crumb topping that was packed into the Bundt pan and bake at 375 degrees until a wood skewer or toothpick comes out clean, approximately 1 hour and 15-25 minutes. Should this cake start to darken too fast, cover with foil to avoid burning.

Cool in pan for 5 minutes, then turn out onto a cooling rack and cool completely.

Vanilla Brown Sugar Butter:

1 cup butter

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

Mix the ingredients well and use as a spread or topping for the warm coffee cake.

The Pagosa Springs SUN does not have a test kitchen and does not independently test recipes printed.

