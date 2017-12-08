Whatchamawhozits to present ‘The Curious Incidents of the Hoff-Houser Christmas Murders’

- News
By Laura Moore
Special to The PREVIEW
The Whatchamawhozits Children’s Theatre class has been at it again this fall — creating, writing and rehearsing an original play and, on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m., they will perform their piece for the public.
The Whatchamawhozits is the kid’s division of Thingamajig Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 in residence at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.
Each summer, a three-week theater camp is available to kids 7-12 that is taught by the professional artist and actors that make up Thingamajig’s repertory season. Each fall, an after-school class focuses on creating an original work and character development and each spring, the class plays within the realm of improvisation.
This fall, the 15-student class wrote a play together called “The Curious Incidents of the Hoff-Houser Christmas Murders,” inspired no doubt by the fact that most of the writing was done in the Halloween-infested month of October.
It is a quirky piece with lots of fun characters including a cat, a robot, a homeless man, detectives, witches and radio personalities, that spans three decades. A whirlwind of amusing ideas and goofy murders — if there is such a thing — mixed in with a little audience participation. So, come join the fun and hold onto your hats as you take a wild ride through the imaginations of our Whatchamawhozits.
The play will be held at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts on Dec. 9. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can only be purchased at the door.
