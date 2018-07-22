What SUP set for Aug. 11 at Lake Forest

- News
By Jen Pitcher
Special to The PREVIEW
It’s with great excitement that Pagosa Lakes and the Young Professionals of Pagosa Springs (YPOPS) announce the second year of the What SUP (stand-up paddleboard) event and expo on Lake Forest.
SUP is the fastest-growing watersport in the world; the growth in the surrounding area is explosive as new participants are eager to explore local waterways while enjoying exercise. Proceeds from the event will go toward the YPOP’s professional development funds and the Pagosa Lakes outdoor amenities fund.
Kicking off this year’s event is the main event, the “Givin’ it a Tri” triathlon starting at 10 a.m. While triathletes are out running and biking, the kids will hit the water for our youth expo, followed by a SUP yoga class at noon and a SUP obstacle course at 1 p.m.
All of our local SUP rental companies will have boards available on site to rent to participate or demo during free paddle time.
We hope that we will get some takers to enter a couple of our exceptionally fun events that will take place following the completion of the triathlon. All the event happenings are open to anyone and everyone.
In addition to all the exciting SUP offerings, there will be fun on land. We will be serving cold beer and have food available for purchase. A DJ will be onsite entertaining participants and spectators from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. So, even if you are not participating in a SUP activity, you can still come out to Lake Forest and enjoy music, good eats, drinks and not a bad view.
Registration for the Aug. 11 What SUP events are open. We are also giving all local businesses the option to sponsor a team. All businesses that enter a team will be added to PLPOA’s Pagosa Area Web links page and the first- through third-place teams will win additional advertising perks.
To register, go to plpoalifestyle.com/what-sup or call 731-5635, ext. 210.
