What is the VA’s duty in corroborating in-service stressors for PTSD claims of noncombat veterans?

Generally, there are two types of claims for service-connected post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), those involving combat veterans and those involving noncombat veterans.

A combat veteran is defined as a veteran who has “personally participated in events constituting an actual fight or encounter with a military foe or hostile unit or instrumentality.” Kowalski v. Nicholson, 19 Vet.App. 171, 180 (2005).

This definition of a combat veteran does not clearly address all combat-like situations. To be sure, simply being in the theatre or zone of combat is insufficient to qualify for combat status. On the other hand, the receipt of a combat decoration or award of a combat medal is sufficient proof to qualify for combat status, e.g., medal of honor, Navy combat action ribbon, combat infantryman’s badge, purple heart.

But less clear, for example, is when a veteran of a conflict has been exposed to mortar or rocket attacks. Do these attacks constitute “an actual fight or encounter” with the enemy? Or, are such attacks considered incidental to a soldier’s proximity to a combat zone, thus not constituting participation in an actual fight or encounter? The law is not clear on this point.

At any rate, a noncombat veteran seeking service connection for PTSD must establish 1. A current medical diagnosis of PTSD; 2. Medical evidence of a causal nexus between current symptomatology and the claimed in-service stressor; and 3. Credible supporting evidence that the claimed in-service stressor actually occurred. See 38 C.F.R. § 3.304(f).

A noncombat veteran cannot establish the occurrence of an in-service stressor through his own lay testimony alone; rather, such a claimant must provide “credible supporting evidence.” Doran v. Brown, 6 Vet.App. 283, 290 (1996).

For noncombat veterans, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has a duty to search for records to corroborate the alleged in-service stressors. Typically, the VA must request the Joint Services Record Research Center (JSRRC) to search the archives, located at the National Personal Records Center in St. Louis.

Recent changes

Until recently, the VA required claimants to provide a 60-day timeframe for the alleged occurrence of the stressor before requesting the JSRRC to perform a search. In Gagne v. McDonald, 27 Vet.App. 397 (2015), the Veterans Court held that this strict 60-day requirement violated the VA’s statutory duty to assist. The Gagne Court explained that, if the claimant provides a longer timeframe, the VA should send multiple 60-day requests to the JSRRC.

Once it conducts a search, the JSRRC is required to search daily journals, operational reports, unit and organizational history and casualty reports. Daily journals log the unit’s daily activities, including names, locations, and specific incidents and operations. Operational reports are quarterly accounts documenting a unit’s major operations and activities, particularly unit locations, strengths, operations, results of operations, casualties and statistical reports. Unit and organizational histories describe the general activities of an Army for a particular period of time, usually six month to a year. A specific type of unit history is called a morning report. Morning reports contain a daily accounting of personnel actions at the company level. They contain the names and status of service members wounded, killed or missing in action. The casualty records contain information of casualty, location and type and cause and type of injury.

For Navy veterans, the JSRRC looks for deck logs/ship histories, Navy shore histories, muster rolls and other records. Deck logs records unusual or significant enemy action. Navy shore station histories and ship history reflect significant events for the year. Muster rolls show assignment of individuals to and from ships and stations. The Navy Military Personnel Command maintains a centralized listing of all Navy combat casualties. Navy war diaries also list casualties.

For more information

The office of Archuleta County veterans service officer provides assistance to qualified military veterans, and their families, or a veteran’s survivors, in applying to and in obtaining VA program assistance, benefits and claims.

This assistance is provided within the guidelines, policies and procedures established by the Colorado Department of Military and Veteran Affairs. This is a mandated program of the state of Colorado.

For further information on VA benefits, please call or stop by the Archuleta County Veterans Service Office, located at the Senior Center in the Ross Aragon Community Center on Hot Springs Boulevard.

The best way to contact me is to set up an appointment, for either at your home or in the office, so I can schedule a specific time in order to answer and assist each veteran in Archuleta County.

The office number is 264-4013, fax number is 264-4014, cell number is 946-3590 and email is raytaylor@archuletacounty.org. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bring a DD Form 214 (discharge) for applications to VA programs or benefits for which the veteran may be entitled to enroll, and for filing in the Archuleta County VSO office.

Always leave me a message and phone number to contact you.

Veterans’ groups

The following veterans groups meet in Pagosa Springs:

• American Legion Post 108: second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m., 287 Hermosa St.

• American Legion Post 108 Ladies Auxiliary: second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m., 287 Hermosa St.

• Veterans for Veterans: Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

• Combat Veterans PTSD Group: Every other Tuesday at noon, Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Contact Kevin Kelly at (505) 699-0824.

• Women’s Group of Spouses of Veterans: First and third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Dr. Sharon Carter’s office. Contact Charlotte at 903-9690.

Important numbers

• 799-VETS, www.Vets4VetsPSCO.org.

• Durango VA Outpatient Clinic: 247-2214.

• Farmington VA Center: (505) 326-4383.

• VAMC Albuquerque, N.M.: (800) 465-8262.

• VAMC Albuquerque, N.M., emergency notification: (800) 465-8262, ext. 5739.

• The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support to veterans in crisis, as well as their family and friends 24/7/365. Call (800) 273-8255, chat online or text 838255.

