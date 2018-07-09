What do you know about the Taxpayer Bill of Rights?

- News
By Sandy Artzberger
Special to The SUN
The Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) — do you know how it affects local and state revenues in Colorado, and pros and cons of the program?
On Tuesday, July 10, at the noon Archuleta County Republican Women’s meeting at Boss Hogg’s Restaurant, Kathleen Chandler from the Independence Institute will discuss these and other questions regarding TABOR plus the Local Government Project, a training program she directs. The Local Government Project trains people how to get involved in local government to “change the politically correct culture to the American Culture.”
All are welcome. Doors open on Tuesday, July 10, at 11:30 a.m. for a meet and greet, and the meeting starts at noon. All are welcome.
