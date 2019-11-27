What are you thankful for?

There is a lot to be thankful for in Pagosa Country.

We asked SUN readers and Facebook friends what they were thankful for this Thanksgiving and the responses were overwhelming. The following is a sampling of what they had to share:

“It was not my time…another chance to be the person remembered with a smile.” — Stacy Kirby

“Thankful for another year around the sun to spend time with my awesome family and friends!” — Lisa Griffin Smith

“Thankful to live full-time in such a beautiful place with kind people, minimal traffic, fresh air, low crime, and many wild creatures running free.” — Florence Hall

“Family and Friends.” — Rhonda Webb

“I’m thankful for my loving husband who has blessed me every day for 31 years.” — Susan Niemiec McAdams

“Thankful for friendships and memories made when I lived in Pagosa!” — Stacia Duvall

“I am thankful for my dog, Hadley, who shows unconditional love and never talks back!” — Cindi Galaty Galabota

“Quality time with my husband and kids.” — Connie Sue O’Donnell

“The simple things. The smells of fall, fresh baked bread, a walk with my wife. The blessing of my sons.” — Justin Cowan

“My family. Very simply. My family.” — S.J. Cooper

“Good plumbers.” — Kristi Holst Smith

“I’m thankful for the gift of having, not only my dad but my sister, here at home, surrounded by loved ones as they passed. What a privilege.” — Cathy Rose

“I am thankful to be part of a compassionate, caring, giving and supportive community in the most beautiful place imaginable.” — Sam Conti

“I am thankful for George Barter. Without him, my son Stewart’s remains might never have been identified and I would have gone to my grave not knowing what happened to him. Thirty two years is a long time to wait for closure. Thank you, George. I love you.” — Joanne Olney Simmons

“My Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, my precious family, Pagosa Baptist Church, and this beautiful place that I live.” — Sandra Smith

“Thankfully that I had the opportunity to spend time with my niece, sister and mom last month. We rarely get that time since we all live far. We had a great time.” — DawnMarie Olson

“I am thankful for my family, and all that God has bless us with this year.” — Alicia A Jones

“I’m thankful for all the friends I made in Pagosa over twenty five years. Also for meeting my wife Liz and adding more children & grandchildren.” — Mike Alley

“I’m thankful for our beautiful Pagosa country, our community, our friends & God’s perfect peace.” — Annie Stone

“Thankful for a very big family that I can visit and spend time with….. for a peaceful place to live….. for new opportunities in life.” — Nata Kholostov

“I’m thankful to live in such a beautiful place and an amazing community. It’s easy to be thankful when you live in paradise!” — Brittany Bedtke

“I am thankful for life every day with family and friends in Pagosa. There is so much negative these days in life and the world that we need to just keep our faith and heads up high.” — Dan Keuning

“I thank God for my mom and dad!” — Joseph Rivas

“I’m thankful for being a live after getting a blood clot in my leg and losing it. And my family and there support.” — Bernadette Rivas Archuleta

“Most thankful for family, friends, health, and the wonderful area in which we live!! Twenty seven years and counting!!!” — Mary Lou Sprowle

“Thankful for cozy fireplaces and books and children to read to.” — Lexi ATribe

“Our cabin in Pagosa that is off grid! We all enjoy the family time there!” — Susan Jeffers

“Thankful for a successful move to this beautiful town. Thankful for our new home that is nearing completion, and most thankful for our kids who have been troopers through this whole experience. And thankful for a husband who isn’t afraid to step out on faith and move across the country with me!” — Katie Easling

“I’m thankful to have been born and raised in such a beautiful area. I’m thankful for the experience of all four seasons. I’m thankful for such a large, loving family. Most of all, I’m thankful for having the pleasure of being married to the most beautiful and wonderful woman on the planet.” — Dave Martinez

“First of all I’m thankful for another day. And the snow falls it’s falling now because we need it it’s too dry. Most of all I’m thankful for having our heavenly father waking us up every day.” — Helen Craig

“I’m thankful for having a place to live, and some food. Even tho we don’t get a Thanksgiving or Christmas.” — Chandris Brady

“I’m thankful for the Trump presidency.” — Abdul Noor

“My new grandson.” — V’laria Autumn Greenleaf

“A new cell tower being built next year.” — Terry Thor Therkildsen

“The information those 2 prison guards possess. — Brian Bush

“Impeachment Hearings.” — Charles Gundry

“I’m thankful for the groups I belong to! First of all, The San Juan Shootists Cowboy Fast Draw club which keeps me busy all year round with competitions and comradery! Second, my choir at St. Patricks Episcopal Church! They have been a God-send since my husband passed. And third, The Pagosa Trail Riders, a group that gives me options to continue camping and riding atvs in southwest Colorado! …” — Beth Anderson Einig

“I am thankful for piece of mind because of my relationship with almighty GOD.” — John Lord

“I am thankful that I live in one of the most beautiful places all year round. Every season has its own beauty. I am thankful that my husband and I have the ability to travel all over and meet the most amazing people in these travels. It’s a wonderful world we live in.” — Kathy McKimmy

“Family and Gods gift of beauty surrounding me. Including the snow we are receiving to keep us in water for the coming year. Nature!” — Michele Sweitzer

“Thankful that Pagosa Springs is the backdrop for many this Thanksgiving Holiday. Grateful for the backdrop of our mountains, incredible friends & neighbors, and all the opportunities our town has to offer.” — Kevin Kelly-Okrzesik

“I’m very thankful for my family & my health.” — Kathleen Grams

“I am thankful for the many local artists who make Pagosa Springs such a joyful place to live.” — Sally Logee Neel

There were a lot more answers than what we had room for this week. We are thankful for your thoughtful responses. What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?

Terri Lynn Oldham House

Follow these topics: Editorial, Opinion