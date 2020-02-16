Weminuche Audubon to build birdhouses at February meeting

By Herb Grover

Special to The SUN

The monthly meeting of the Weminuche Audubon Society will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Community Methodist Church on Lewis Street.

Socializing and setup begins at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. After a brief update on chapter activities starting at 6:30 p.m., an education program will begin.

This month’s program will be on the ecology of important cavity-nesting birds in our area, including a hands-on birdhouse building workshop.

Keith Bruno and Herb Grover, with the assistance of Bill Breding and Jim Stevens, have put together birdhouse kits designed for bluebirds and chickadees that we will finish assembling at the meeting. Charles Martinez will have several American kestrel nest box kits that he fabricated.

For a nominal donation, attendees may take home birdhouses that they assemble. We hope that you will. Birdhouses that are not claimed will be donated to community organizations for placement throughout the community. Tools and materials needed to assemble the birdhouses will be available at the meeting, but you are encouraged to bring cordless drills if you have them.

Audubon meetings are free and open to the public. In appreciation for our meeting space, we ask that you bring a donation of nonperishable food for the Methodist Church food bank.

