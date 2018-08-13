Weminuche Audubon Society to host chapter membership meeting

- News
By Becky Herman
Special to The SUN
The Weminuche Audubon Society (WAS) will host a chapter membership meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. in the Community United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Room.
Memberships in WAS ($10 for the fiscal year 2018-2019) will be available at 6 p.m. during setup for the meeting. The church is located at 434 Lewis St.
A short membership meeting will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the evening’s program, presented by Lake McCullough, a certified herbalist.
In April of 2016, McCullough gave her first presentation to an Audubon audience. It was eagerly anticipated and so well received that we are happy to ask her back for another visit. McCullough is planning to talk about native plants with a focus on how to prepare some choice plants as food and medicine.
She’ll have basic recipes for tinctures and salves and demonstrate how to make those preparations; her hope is to have a way to showcase wild edibles. This is a chance for you to view McCullough’s samples of herbs and plants, to learn how to identify them and to become familiar with their uses. In the second part of the program, McCullough will demonstrate some techniques for home medicine making. As a bonus, she will be happy to ID plants if you want to bring in a sprig of something you are curious about. Samples and easy home recipes will be provided. Everyone interested in local plants and their uses is welcome to attend.
The society’s events and programs, including birding outings in and around Pagosa Springs, are free and open to the public. See the website at weminucheaudubon.org or the Audubon Facebook page (facebook.com/weminucheaudubon) for the latest information about events.
Drinks and refreshments will be served. We ask that you bring a nonperishable food item (or more than one) as a contribution to the church’s food bank and a thank-you to the Methodist Church for allowing us to use the space.
