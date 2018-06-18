Weminuche Audubon Society to hold annual meeting

- News
By Becky Herman
Special to The SUN
The Weminuche Audubon Society will hold its annual meeting at 5 p.m. on June 20 in the Community United Methodist Church meeting room.
Several board members will speak: Al Pfister about endangered species in Colorado; Stacey Couch on her ideas for streamlining the methods for getting in touch with the membership; Pfister and Herb Grover on a project in the works to design and place some bird signage along the Riverwalk and an update on the fence removal project for the Forest Service which was started last summer, as well as a new fundraising idea; Maureen Collins on the fishing line project; Suzanne Coe on the Fourth of July parade celebration; and Becky Herman will talk about the grant request from National Audubon for $5,000 to defray the cost of printing a booklet of all the “Birds of the Week” which have been featured in The Pagosa Springs SUN during this Year of the Bird.
A new feature of the day will be a raffle to win a donated spotting scope. Tickets can be purchased separately or 10 tickets will be part of a ticket/membership donation package; the membership lasts for a full fiscal year, in this case, July 2018-June 2019.
New board members will be elected; please let Herman (264-2171) know if you are planning on running for a seat. Your name will be added to the ballot.
There will be a potluck supper. If you plan to come, please bring a side dish or dessert to share with eight or more people.
Copies of the society’s membership brochure and upcoming events list will be available.
Anyone who is interested in wildlife and wildlife habitat conservation is invited.
