Weminuche Audubon Society plans annual meeting

By Becky Herman
Special to The SUN
On Wednesday, June 21, the Weminuche Audubon Society will conduct its annual meeting at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave.
Birding begins at 3 p.m., with setup for the potluck dinner starting at 4 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a dish to share. Members will also elect three new board members.
The speaker will be Timothy Armstrong, Ph.D., professor of biology at Adams State University. He will talk about the research his undergraduate students have conducted on bird biology and conservation. Armstrong received his doctorate from the University of Massachusetts and undergraduate degree from Mesa State University. He has served on the faculty at Adams State for 20 years, earning many awards for his contributions to teaching and research.
In addition to his work in the United States, Armstrong has a great deal of experience studying wildlife in Africa and promoting conservation efforts in Kenya. Finally, Armstrong has served for many years as president of the Friends of the San Luis Valley National Wildlife Refuges and played a key role in organizing the Monte Vista Crane Festival each March.
Everyone is welcome. Memberships will be available for those who may wish to join the chapter.
See weminucheaudubon.org, or contact Becky Herman at 264-2171 or 903-0788, for more information about the society, its mission and its schedule of upcoming events.