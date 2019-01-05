Welcome the new year with new spirit at PCNT

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“We have within us a Power that is greater than anything — a Power that can overcome every obstacle and set us at peace, healed and prosperous, in a new light” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6, to bring in the new year with joy and laughter. We will celebrate together a coming year of growth and community. 2019 is our beginning of new ways of being in love and peace to all.

Meditation circle

PCNT holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction provided for beginners.

Upcoming events

Upcoming events include “Healing with Spirits of Light” meditation on Jan. 3, “Manifestation Magic” on Jan 4, “Mantras and Essential Oils” on Jan. 10, “Dream Board” workshop on Jan. 12, and “Introduction to Astrology” on Jan. 17. Please contact PCNT for more information.

PCNT is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life, and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

PCNT events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mail P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or call (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

