Welcome party

Scene … at the Friends of Thingamajig Theatre’s welcome party for the summer actors and crew. The Friends welcomed the summer actors and crew to Pagosa Springs at the campus of Parelli Natural Horsemanship. The sit-down dinner, horsemanship show and ersatz campfire sing-along was a great way to introduce them to the west. Comprising over 50 individuals, this year’s cast and crew come from all over the nation with a large international contingent as well. It was a magical evening with singing from the upcoming shows and other performers showcasing their singing skills.

