Water main breaks impact downtown businesses, schools, residents

SUN photo/Robert Penton
Multiple water main breaks occurred downtown last week due to Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District’s aging water lines.

By Chris Mannara
Staff Writer

Last week, multiple water main breaks were reported downtown, leading to schools, businesses and residents being without water while repairs were made by the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD).

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on February 4, 2021.