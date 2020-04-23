Water conservancy district to seek public comment regarding Running Iron Ranch property

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

Despite some initial pushback, on April 20, the San Juan Water Conservancy District (SJWCD) approved a motion to submit a request for information (RFI) with three proposed reservoir sizes for the public to comment on regarding potential ideas for uses of the Running Iron Ranch property.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Water