Water conservancy district approves hire for analysis of West Fork water rights

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

At its Sept. 21 meeting, the San Juan Water Conservancy District (SJWCD) agreed to hire Wilson Water Group (WWG) to complete a water use and water demand analysis for the district, and to complete a water availability analysis for the West Fork reservoir and canal water rights.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.