Water commissioner to speak to Audubon Society

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Becky Herman
Special to The SUN
The Weminuche Audubon Society will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 15, at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. Setup starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.