Watching fore and aft

By Emrys Tyler

Special to The PREVIEW

I recently entered a job which requires a lot of work on a tractor: mowing, raking, snow blowing, plowing and more.

Much of the work done by a tractor happens behind the driver, so I have to keep an eye on where the tractor has been. Does the mower overlap the last line I cut? Did I rake over that huge mole mound? As I drive backward with the blower, is the edge moving in a straight line?

But I also have to look forward. I don’t want to hit a tree, get two wheels up in a ditch or run into a parked vehicle. Driving in a straight line is the key to mowing in a straight line.

With a hand on the wheel, I have to keep checking front and back, front and back, front and back. I make little adjustments all the time — not too much, lest I overcorrect. I must be mindful both of where I’ve been and where I’m going.

In his first letter to the troubled church at Corinth, Paul asks the saints to “consider your own call, brothers and sisters: not many of you were wise, or powerful, or of noble birth” (1 Corinthians 1:26).

Nonetheless, he encourages them; God chose them to be Christ’s light in the world. They are destined for glory: to be clothed in eternity, and to “put on immortality” (1 Corinthians 15:53).

Those who follow Christ must remember the past out of which God has called them. But they must always keep an eye on the future, which God is unfolding for them.

Like tractor work, life following Christ is a hand on the wheel with patient watching fore and aft. We recall our past works, not to swell with pride or wallow in guilt, but to learn from them and meditate on how the spirit improves us over time. We look forward, straining to see the goals that God sets before us and prayerfully discerning the next course.

Glancing fore and aft, fore and aft, our lines get straighter and the works of grace and love are accomplished more robustly. God is faithful to keep our engine running, and is forgiving when we have to turn this life around and make another pass.

Take time to look back on your work. Ask the Lord to reveal what could be corrected and done better. Seek out those who will survey with you. They will help you discern what habits to keep and which to leave behind you in the field. But look forward often to the bright horizon of hope, remembering that in Christ you are made for glory. Follow the furrows plowed by our savior and teacher before us. And keep your hand on the wheel, ever ready to change for the better.

