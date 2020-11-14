Wanted: Businesses to display kindergarten artwork

Photos courtesy Pagosa Peak Open School
By Alison Beach
Pagosa Peak Open School

For a very special and COVID-safe celebration of learning, Pagosa Peak Open School’s kindergarten class will have a Project-based Learning Gallery Walk.

Karla Parker-Choat (the kindergarten teacher) will be hanging up selections of the class’s artworks in various businesses in the community.

Students will make a map for the gallery walk for families to follow during the week of Thanksgiving Break (Nov. 23-27).

If you know of any business owners who would like to showcase three to four pieces of kindergarten artwork for this galley walk, please let Parker-Choat know by emailing her at kparkerchoat@ppos.co.

