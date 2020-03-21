Walking ‘Fearwards’ in faith

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” — Dr. Martin Luther King.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, March 22, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation, “Walking Fearwards in Faith — Living the Words of God’s Message of Love.” It is time to embrace faith, dismiss fear and be the example of The Law of Attraction in wellness and upliftment. Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Meetings of “Stories to Tell Us” are suspended due to health concerns. Topics/weekly assignments will be posted on the website, Stories2TellUs.com, for participants to write.

We welcome people of all religions, cultures, races and lifestyles to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Thursday, March 19, 6 p.m.: Spring Celebration Gratitude Prayer.

Sunday, March 22, 6 p.m.: New Moon Drumming Circle with potluck.

Thursday, March 26, 6 p.m.: “Pictographs and Petroglyphs” presentation with Judith Jubb.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories