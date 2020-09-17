- News
Randy Walker makes tracks on Friday morning at Sheepshead Cabin. Photographer Chris Rapp wrote in an email, “This was the most snow we’ve gotten this early in the year that we can remember.” Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management reported that as a result of the winter storm that hit the region early last week, it received multiple calls for service in the backcountry. See related story in this issue.