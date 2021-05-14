Walk for Moms on May 15 at Yamaguchi Park

By Marcy Mitchell

Aspire Pagosa

As an extension of Mother’s Day, Aspire is celebrating moms at the annual Walk for Moms event at Yamaguchi Park on Saturday, May 15. Breakfast and check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Registration is free and people can also just show up that morning to walk.

If you register in advance and bring in donations, you can also earn prizes. Prizes range from water bottles to a hammock. Register at http://aspirepagosa.org/upcoming-events. Come out and spend the morning with friends and family while celebrating motherhood and life in our community.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, events provide more than one-third of Aspire’s revenue, so supporting Walk for Moms is an essential way to help our most vulnerable families in Pagosa Springs. All proceeds from the event go directly to provide free parenting classes and help offset costs for patients to keep our prenatal care affordable to everyone in the community, as well as provide baby supplies and resources. Many of our young families need support and encouragement, so having quality and affordable prenatal care and education has never been more important.

Not only do walkers earn individual prizes for the amount of donations they generate, but Aspire will also award prizes for best dressed team, top team fundraiser and top walker. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the walk. Register at http://aspirepagosa.org/upcoming-events/ or call (970) 264-5963.

So, rally your co-workers, friends and family to work together as a team or sign up as an individual for the walk. All of the money raised will go to supporting a superhero mother in Archuleta County.

“We are focused on helping children aged 0-3 thrive physically, socially, emotionally and spiritually during the most pivotal stage of growth. We do that by providing education, medical services and resources to parents and caregivers,” said Marcy Mitchell, Aspire executive director. “Our programs have already reduced the low-birth-weight percentage and pre-term births in our area as well as equipped parents. So, by participating, you are helping young children in our area thrive.”

Based in Pagosa Springs, Aspire has been providing medical services and education in a safe and supportive environment for the past 22 years. Aspire is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and focuses on supporting pregnancy through parenting children 3 years old.