Walk for Moms on May 11 in support of moms in Pagosa Springs

By Marcy Mitchell

Prenatal care and parenting education provider Aspire (formerly THRIVE) invites Pagosa Springs community members to sign up for its second annual “Walk for Moms” event on Saturday, May 11, at Yamaguchi Park.

It is open to people of all ages, including kids. Participants can register online at www.aspirepagosa.org/upcoming-events.

Moms are superheroes. Honor the champion in your life by sponsoring young moms in our community through the event. The Walk for Moms will benefit the free prenatal clinic, medical services and education/classes offered by Aspire.

Registration for the event is free. All participants will receive a “goodie bag” filled by event sponsors with a complimentary event T-shirt for those who raise $100 or more. Additional prizes will be given for teams and individuals who raise higher amounts and for additional engagement.

Check-in/registration will start at 8 a.m. in Yamaguchi Park. The walk will start at 8:30 a.m. and then a free lunch for all registrants will be served at 11:30 a.m., with an awards ceremony at noon to follow at the park. Various stations and fun pit stops will be set up along the path for supporters to watch and sponsors to distribute water and other items.

So, sign up as a team captain and rally your co-workers, friends and family to work together as a team or sign up as an individual and do your own thing. Either way, 100 percent of the money you raise will go to supporting a superhero mother in Archuleta County.

“We are focused on helping children 0-3 thrive physically, socially, emotionally and spiritually during the most pivotal stage of growth. We do that by providing education, medical services and resources to parents and caregivers,” said Marcy Mitchell, Aspire executive director. “Our programs have already reduced the low birth weight percentage and preterm births in our area as well as equipped parents. So by participating, you are helping young children in our area thrive.”

For more information or to register or donate online, please visit http://aspirepagosa.org/upcoming-events.

Aspire Medical Services and Education is celebrating 20 years in Pagosa Springs.

Aspire provides free prenatal care, pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, STI/STD testing and treatment, as well as prenatal and parenting education, childbirth education classes, and a baby boutique. For the past 20 years, we have empowered men and women in Archuleta County to make healthy life choices by providing medical services and education in a safe and supportive environment. Aspire is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not receive any government funding. Our only source of income is through events and the generous support of individuals and organizations.

