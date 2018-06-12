Vote for Seeds’ stars, get a tax credit

- News
By Dee McPeek
Special to The PREVIEW
The wine has been ordered, the decorations are arriving and the stars are hard at work practicing their dances with their talented coaches. Everyone is getting excited about Dancing with the Pagosa Stars to be held July 14 at the Ross Aragon Community Center.
The votes in support of our local celebrities are coming in and the race to be the star raising the most money is on.
You don’t have to be a relative or close friend to vote for a favorite. If you are athletic, have ever donated to local causes, support local businesses or have visited Pagosa Springs Medical Center, there is a star you can vote for. Just visit http://growingseeds.org/dwtps-stars/ to view star bios and choose Cindy Houston, Fran Lohr, Lisa Miranda, Tammy Searle, Brad Ash, Bob Brobst, Brent Christians or Jacob Miskimens to get credit for your donation to Seeds of Learning. Votes are $1 and you can vote as much and as often as you like. You can even vote for more than one star.
The best part about voting is your donation qualifies for a Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit. Any individual, corporation or other business entity making a monetary contribution to promote child care in Colorado is eligible for a 50 percent tax credit when filing a Colorado income tax return. That means that $500 in votes only costs you $250.
This tax credit is a win-win-win for the taxpayer, for the star dancing and for the preschool children educated at Seeds of Learning.
Although general seating for this unique new event is sold out, tickets could become available as people’s plans change. If you would like to add your name to the wait list, contact Lisa Peters at (281) 650-0875. Tickets are $125 and include dinner, drinks and entertainment.
Your votes must be received by July 12 to be counted toward your favorite star’s total. Whether or not your star wins the Mirror Ball Trophy on July 14 for raising the most money, you will have the satisfaction of knowing you too are a “star” for helping change the future for an at-risk child.
