Vote

Dear Editor:

I like history. The battles brave souls fought in previous generations and times that shaped our “todays” and had impact; some positive, some negative, but history, none the less. I appreciate your printing John Motter’s local notes and stories; names I recognize and many names still in the area. Just this week I learned some of my own history as a woman voter; that being the recent article in a local publication of women getting the right to vote 100 years ago and it almost didn’t happen when it did. I was not aware that the Democratic party fought against it tooth and nail. To quote Amanda Wolfe in the article, “Voting is so much more than just a right, it is a privilege.” The suffragettes fought for generations to finally win that privilege 100 years ago, and every time we cast a ballot, we honor their memories.” (end quote) This is part of our history, as women, no matter which party you go with.

