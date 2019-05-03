Volunteers to help residents during Wildfire Preparedness Day Saturday, May 4

By Bill Trimarco

Special to The SUN

Saturday, May 4, is National Wildfire Preparedness Day. Concerned residents of Archuleta County have decided to roll up their sleeves to help out their neighbors on this day with Operation Helping Hands.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse and from there will go out in teams to help disabled and elderly residents of Pagosa Lakes prepare for wildfire season, raking needles and removing flammables near the homes.

At 1 p.m., the volunteers will meet back at the clubhouse for lunch and talking about preparedness. All are welcome to join in. Contact Beverly Cuyler at 403-5105 for more information.

