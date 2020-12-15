Volunteer for Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count

By Jean Zirnhelt

Weminuche Audubon Society

There is still time to join Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count, to be held this year on Saturday, Dec. 19. This is the 121st year of this annual census of birds and the 10th year that we are conducting the count in Pagosa Springs.

We hope that you will join us in the fun and make a contribution to this important citizen science project. We welcome participation from all community members. The Pagosa Springs count is organized by the Weminuche Audubon Society with the support of Audubon Rockies.

We will be recording all of the birds that we identify within the 15-mile diameter circle centered near the transfer station on Trujillo Road. If you live within the circle, you can also participate by counting birds at your home feeders or let us know your address so that volunteers can stop by to add birds in your yard to the census.

Following protocols of the National Audubon Society and the state of Colorado, we will conduct the count with volunteer safety in mind. Please let us know that you will participate by emailing us at weminuche.audubon@gmail.com so that we can assign you to a count team.

To refresh our bird identification skills, Keith Bruno, Audubon Rockies community naturalist and Weminuche Audubon board member, will be presenting an online class focusing on corvids and raptors on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m. The Zoom link for this class is provided on the events tab of our website, weminucheaudubon.org.

We hope to see you there.