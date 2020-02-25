Volunteer firefighters needed

By Pagosa Fire

Protection District

Special to The SUN

The Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) is actively seeking volunteer firefighters. An entry-level firefighter academy is scheduled to begin in April.

The fire academy will instruct students using nationally recognized Firefighter I curriculum along with the hands-on skills required to successfully meet the job requirements of firefighting.

No experience is needed to apply.

Applicants must be over 18 years old, have a current driver’s license, live in Archuleta County, must pass a background check and be able to obtain a Colorado Fire Fighter I certification within six months of completing recruitment academy.

Contact the PFPD at 731-4191 or stop by Station 1 at 191 N. Pagosa Blvd. for more information or an application.

Give back to your community by volunteering.

