Virtual Walk for Moms set for May 2

By Marcy Mitchell

Special to The PREVIEW

Honor the superhero in your life by walking for a young mom in Archuleta County on May 2. It is a fun way to spend the morning with friends and family and to celebrate motherhood in our community. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are going to host the event “virtually.” Teams and individuals will all walk that day in their individual neighborhoods then record videos, photos and connect via Facebook. We can stay safe but get outside and celebrate life.

During this pandemic, Aspire is still providing affordable prenatal care, pregnancy testing, early ultrasounds, digital parenting and prenatal classes, as well as diapers and baby supplies. Many of our young families have lost jobs and income, so having quality and affordable prenatal care and education has never been more important.

All proceeds from the event go directly to help offset costs for patients and keep our prenatal care affordable to everyone in the community, as well as provide evidence-supported parenting and prenatal education programs and supplies. Events provide more than one-third of Aspire’s revenue, so supporting Walk for Moms is an essential way to help our most vulnerable families in Pagosa Springs.

Online check-in begins at 9 a.m. and then awards for best dressed team, top team fundraiser, best dressed pet and top walker will be announced at 9:55 a.m. via Facebook Live. Register at http://aspirepagosa.org/upcoming-events/ or call 264-5963.

So, sign up as a team captain and rally your co-workers, friends and family to work together as a team or sign up as an individual and do your own thing. Either way, 100 percent of the money you raise will go to supporting a superhero mother in Archuleta County.

“We are focused on helping children 0-3 thrive physically, socially, emotionally and spiritually during the most pivotal stage of growth. We do that by providing education, medical services and resources to parents and caregivers,” said Marcy Mitchell, Aspire executive director. “Our programs have already reduced the low birth weight percentage and preterm births in our area as well as equipped parents. So, by participating, you are helping young children in our area thrive.”

For more information or to register or donate online, please visit http://aspirepagosa.org/upcoming-events.

Based in Pagosa Springs, Aspire has been providing medical services and education in a safe and supportive environment for the past 21 years. Aspire is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our main source of income is through events and the generous support of individuals and organizations.

Follow these topics: Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Nonprofit, Top Stories