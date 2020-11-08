Virtual author discussion planned for Nov. 12

By Brad Glover

Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library

Your Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library will be hosting an enlightening discussion about the importance of place with local author Dennis Medina on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

This event is ideal for avid readers and aspiring authors, but everyone is invited to attend. Please contact the library by phone at 264-2209 or email ruby@pagosalibrary.org if you have any questions about accessing this Zoom meeting. Registration is not required.

During this interactive Q-and-A discussion, we will learn about the importance and power of place in storytelling and how descriptive detail of a setting can affect the way readers experience a scene, the mood, or gain insight into a character. A well-written description of a setting not only sets the stage for a novel’s characters, it can also become an indispensable part of the story.

Famous literary works such as “Little Women” or “A Tale of Two Cities” and modern classics like the Harry Potter series would not have achieved the same level of cultural significance without captivating settings that have the ability to transform the reader into a different time or place.

Medina is one of our community’s local authors. His novel, “The Madness of the Brave,” was published in 2018 and is available for checkout at your Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library. Medina is a former international marketing executive, has contributed material to numerous mining industry magazines and published fiction in SpokeWrite: The Spokane/Coeur D’Alene Journal of Art and Writing. He attended the University of Southern California and has a graduate degree from Eastern Washington University, where for a time he was fiction editor of Willow Springs Magazine.

The Zoom meeting ID for this author discussion is: 879 3124 8202, and the passcode is: 81147.